BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Ivy Cosmetics Corp :
* Says it plans to buy back 70,000 shares via ToSTNeT-3, at the repurchase price of 8,510 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/byhbk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :