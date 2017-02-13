BRIEF-Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Feb 13 Taiyo Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares of its stock at the price of 484 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Feb. 14
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ho1b6J
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.
* New investments slow to replace falling traditional income (Adds quotes, shares price move)