UPDATE 2-Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Bros Eastern Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 1.0 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in setting up investment JV
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kJtDYb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8816 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s (MUFG, A/Negative) USD2.5bn senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'A'. The notes are likely to be issued on 22 February 2017 and are expected to count towards MUFG's total loss-absorption capacity (TLAC) requirements, which have been set by the Financial Stability Board at 16% of its risk-weighted assets, effective 1 January
WASHINGTON The Trump administration has offered the job of White House national security adviser, vacated by former U.S. intelligence official Michael Flynn, to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, said two U.S. officials familiar with the matter on Wednesday.