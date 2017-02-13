BRIEF-Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 mln
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 13 Korea Electric Terminal Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 450 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 4.69 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/a9gf1X
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Carlisle Companies appoints Robert M. Roche vice president and chief financial officer effective February 15, 2017
* Dec quarter net profit 258.7 million rupees versus profit 255.3 million rupees year ago