BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
Feb 13 Fujian SBS Zipper Science and Technology Co Ltd:
* Says its Shanghai-based zipper manufacturing wholly owned subsidiary was recognized as high-tech enterprise
* Says the subsidiary will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bYQMp2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 16 feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: