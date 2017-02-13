BRIEF-Ivrnet signs and finances seven new contracts for Ivrnet Central
Ivrnet signs and finances seven new contracts for Ivrnet Central
Feb 13 Puloon Technology Inc :
* Says an issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 0.2:1(0.2 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders of record on March 1
* Total amount is 933,025 bonus shares
* Expected listing date is March 23
KIEV, Feb 15 Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russian hackers of targeting its power grid, financial system and other infrastructure with a new type of virus that attacks industrial processes, the latest in a series of cyber offensives against the country.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 Telecommunications company Spark New Zealand Ltd reported a 12.6 percent rise in half-year net profit on Thursday, weathering increased competition in the mobile market.