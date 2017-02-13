Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
Feb 13 Pado Corp:
* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Rizap Group on Feb. 13
* Says two entities will cooperate on marketing and planing of product and service of Rizap Group
* Says the co will issue about 13.5 million shares via private placement to Rizap Group on March 31 for about 1 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/axRcD8
NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Hollywood actor and tech investor Ashton Kutcher urged U.S. legislators on Wednesday to drum up government support for the development of new technology to fight online sex trafficking.
* FY revenue 19.5 million euros ($20.67 million), down 11 percent compared to 2015