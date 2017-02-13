BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Nippon Shikizai Inc:
* Says its unit Thepenier Pharma Industrie SAS won lawsuit that filed by Sunstar France SAS
* Says Sunstar France SAS's appeal has been dismissed
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HlsClt
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :