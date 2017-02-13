BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 Yintai Resources Co., Ltd.:
* Says Inner Mongolia-based resources firm cut 4.9 percent stake in the co, down from 13.2 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/x1HyPq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :