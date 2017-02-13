Feb 13 M-Venture Investment Inc :

* Says 2.29 billion won worth of its 18th series convertible bonds have been converted into 4.6 million shares of the company at 500 won/share, as of Feb. 13

* Says 100 million won worth of its 20th series convertible bonds have been converted into 200,000 shares of the company at 500 won/share, as of Feb. 13

* Says 200 million won worth of its 21th series convertible bonds have been converted into 369,003 shares of the company at 542 won/share, as of Feb. 13

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/cV7ax1

