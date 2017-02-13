BRIEF-Bank Of The Philippine Islands says FY income rose 20.9 pct
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says it acquires four property projects in Jan with total land value of 3.1 billion yuan ($450.77 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kK0UCt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
* No significant interest in any of mining cos mentioned in news article reports that DENR cancelled mineral production sharing agreements of 75 cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: