BRIEF-Gale Pacific intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 13 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire food processing assets for at least 1.5 billion yuan ($218.11 million), share trade to halt from Feb 14 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l6Elcb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8772 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :
* Appointment of Maria Celia H. Fernandez-Estavillo as senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: