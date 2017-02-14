UPDATE 2-Toshiba shares slide as bigger stake in chip unit likely up for sale
* Foxconn among bidders for a stake in the chips business -source
** BMO fund manager Thomas Wilson adds to kitchen supplier Howden Joinery "substantially" over last six weeks to make UK-focused stock biggest position in midcap fund
** Stock largely out of favour (-c.20% since Brexit vote) on concerns around Brexit-led slowdown in domestic spending (co sells >350,000 kitchens/yr) & headwind from sterling's slide increasing import costs
** However, Wilson, who invests on a medium- to long-term view (3-5 yrs) sees substantial value in business
** Values co on a DCF basis & says even inputting 2008-2009 type scenario (margins falling 300-400 bps/ LFL -10%) sees no downside to shares
** Co in Nov reports slowing growth: UK depots total rev in H2 to Oct. 29 at +4.1% vs 9.1% in H1; says gross margin performance has been in line with expectations
** Since then signs show consumer spending losing momentum: In Jan, British households spending grew at one of the slowest annual rates of the past 3 yrs, data from Visa shows
** Analysts view: "5" buy or higher , "8" hold & no sell or lower ratings, median PT 415p (stock traded below this level over last 3 weeks & >2500X 2008-09 values)
** Stock now accounts for >5% of value of fund (RM: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Feb 14 American International Group Inc, the largest commercial insurer in the United States and Canada, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, largely due to a $5.6 billion reserve charge to cover possible future claims.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled 10 percent on Wednesday morning after the electronics conglomerate said it would book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit, a writedown that wipes out its shareholder equity.