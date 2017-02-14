BRIEF-KPMG and Microsoft announce new "Blockchain Nodes"
* First joint Blockchain Nodes are in Frankfurt and Singapore
Feb 14 Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 4.51 billion won contract with ASE Group(Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in Taiwan
* Says media reports of it bidding for Toshiba Corp's chip business is groundless