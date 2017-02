BRIEF-KKR holds 19.3 pct of GfK shares

* KKR says shareholding quota of the tender offer for Gfk SE amounts to 19.3 percent at the expiry of the acceptance period, additional acceptance period runs from Feb. 16 until March 1, 2017 Source text- http://bit.ly/2kRC17X Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)