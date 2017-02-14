BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management qtrly loss per share $0.008
* Logiq Asset Management Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
Feb 14 PJ Metal Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XFRhvz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Logiq Asset Management Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
* Knot Offshore Partners LP earnings release_interim results for the period ended December 31, 2016
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)