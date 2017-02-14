BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018
Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
Feb 14 Singapore OCBC CEO says:
* Stress situation in oil and gas sector is expected to continue
* Cautious on new loan origination
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* Bank received approval for commencement of operation of Qingdao Qingyin Financial Leasing Company Limited by Qingdao Bureau of China Banking Regulatory Commission