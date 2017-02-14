BRIEF-Redknee Solutions says CEO Lucas Skoczkowski has been removed
* Danielle Royston has been appointed interim chief executive officer
Feb 14 Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 10.80 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/mxmlGa
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Sapiens to acquire U.S.-based StoneRiver Inc. for approximately $102 million