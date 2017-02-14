BRIEF-Danone sees no significant improvement in Activia Europe bef. 2018
* Will not see significant improvement in activia europe before 2018 - CEO
Feb 14 Metaltech Industrial Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FNA0be
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Will not see significant improvement in activia europe before 2018 - CEO
* Jan toll far exceeds deaths for the same month in past years
* Says it resolved to forgive debt worth 56,151,000 yen made to a Taiwan-based unit that engaged in planning and management of restaurants