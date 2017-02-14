BRIEF-Leneco lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 1,855 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,855 won/share from 2,115 won/share, effective Feb. 15
Feb 14 Seowonintech Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 660 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 12.28 billion won
Feb 15 Digital Design Co Ltd: * Says Seiji Hoshikawa resigns as president on Feb. 15 Source text in Japanese: https://goo.gl/gGCeFF Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)