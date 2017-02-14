BRIEF-Jordan's Offtec Holding Group FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.1 million dinars versus 997,916 dinars year ago
Feb 14 Zeus Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 2.08 billion won
BERLIN, Feb 15 Germany's Pfeiffer Vacuum publicly rejected a takeover bid from rival Busch on Wednesday, saying it lacked a control premium and did not reflect the growth potential for vacuum pumps.
* Says it lowered conversion price of 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 1,855 won/share from 2,115 won/share, effective Feb. 15