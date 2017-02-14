BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
Feb 14 Pou Chen Corp:
* Says its subsidiary Great Pacific Investments Ltd. sold entire 100.7 million shares of Luen Thai Holdings Ltd. at HK$181.3 million in total
* Says Great Pacific Investments Ltd. holds 0 share of Luen Thai Holdings Ltd. now
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c9Migm
NBCUniversal, the U.S. media conglomerate owned by Comcast Corp , is in the final stage of talks to buy a 25 percent stake in European broadcaster Euronews, a source close to the Euronews management told Reuters on Wednesday.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source