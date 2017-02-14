BRIEF-Champion Technology updates on termination Of transaction involving issue of new shares
* Champion Tech-termination Of Discloseable Transaction Involving Issue Of New Shares Under General Mandate
Feb 14 JT Corp :
* Says it signed a 725.4 million won contract with HITECH to provide sorter in China
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qyZEcx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Champion Tech-termination Of Discloseable Transaction Involving Issue Of New Shares Under General Mandate
PARIS, Feb 15 Cyber security in the context of the upcoming presidential election will be on the agenda at the government's next weekly security council meeting, a statement from President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue of 3.5 million zlotys ($858,327.00) versus 4.2 million zlotys year ago