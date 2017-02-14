BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp expects to record a loss for 4Q2016 and FY2016
* Expected results due to impairment of certain receivables, as well as goodwill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says its Hong Kong unit completes acquisition of D-class preferred stock in UK firm Atlas Genetics Ltd (AG) and owns 14.95 percent stake in AG
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/luMkRH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Expected results due to impairment of certain receivables, as well as goodwill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jan toll far exceeds deaths for the same month in past years
* FY total revenues 2.01 billion baht versus 1.89 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: