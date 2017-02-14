BRIEF-Leoni acquires majority stake in Adaptricity
* Acquires majority stake in Adaptricity Source text - http://bit.ly/2lKhPX0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Evolable Asia Corp :
* Says the co is aiming to fully acquire Punch Entertainment (Vietnam) Company Limited, via its unit, from a Vietnam-based unit of DeNA Co Ltd
* Says the acquisition ratio and price are not disclosed yet
* Says effective in March
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/byuc2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, Feb 15 A consortium of Hong Kong-based private equity fund Gaw Capital Partners and individuals including Pony Ma, founder of China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, is looking to buy the Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, Basis Point reported on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S