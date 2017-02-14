Pernod Ricard CEO warns a U.S. border tax would hit consumer
LONDON, Feb 14 Pernod Ricard would have to pass a proposed U.S. tax on imported goods onto consumers, the chief executive of the French spirits group said on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Oenon Holdings Inc:
* Says it repurchased 1.8 million shares of its common stock, at the price of 486,309,000 yen in total, as of Feb. 13
* Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 30, 2016
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/abA2AB
Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, due to a strong dollar and weak demand for its Coors Light beer and its cheaper brands such as Miller High Life in the United States.
* Q4 revenue 8.3 million zlotys ($2.05 million) versus 8.4 zlotys a year ago