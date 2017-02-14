BRIEF-Gerresheimer CEO says acquisitions for 500 mln euros doable
* Says takeovers in range of 500 million eur certainly doable
Feb 14 Unimat Retirement Community Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to transfer pay senior-care home and home-visit nursing business to its Shiga-based wholly owned unit on April 1
* Says Resorttrust Inc plans to buy entire 20 shares(100 percent stake) in the co's Shiga-based wholly owned unit from co, on April 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5R2P4b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says takeovers in range of 500 million eur certainly doable
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, Feb 15 Treatment with two important cancer drugs is about to get much cheaper in Europe with a cut-price copy of Roche's blood cancer drug Rituxan likely to hit the market imminently followed by a rival to its breast cancer medicine Herceptin.