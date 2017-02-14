BRIEF-Jordan Ahli Bank FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 6.3 million dinars versus 22.8 million dinars year ago
Feb 14 Okasan Securities Group Inc :
* Says it plans to fully acquire 97.34-percent-owned unit Okasan Online Securities Co Ltd via stock swap, effective on April 1
* Says one share of Okasan Online Securities' stock will be exchanged with 7.35 shares of co's stock
* 88,200 shares of co's stock will be exchanged
* Okasan Online Securities will be the wholly owned subsidiary of co after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W6S0LX
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.7 million dinars versus net loss 3.4 million dinars year ago