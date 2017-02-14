Feb 14 Okasan Securities Group Inc :

* Says it plans to fully acquire 97.34-percent-owned unit Okasan Online Securities Co Ltd via stock swap, effective on April 1

* Says one share of Okasan Online Securities' stock will be exchanged with 7.35 shares of co's stock

* 88,200 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

* Okasan Online Securities will be the wholly owned subsidiary of co after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W6S0LX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)