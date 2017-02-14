BRIEF-Hastor family renews demand for Grammer EGM after Ningbo deal
Feb 15 Hastor family's Cascade International Investment GmbH
Feb 14 Amuse Inc:
* Says the co plans to set up a JV after early April, which is engaged artist goods sales and fan club operation, under cooperation with TAPIRS
* Says the co will also acquire part of stake in TAPIRS for the capital alliance
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/byuyp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, Feb 15 The German government is holding talks with General Motors and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling its European unit to the French company, Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday.
HELSINKI, Feb 15 Finland's Supercell, the maker of hit mobile game Clash of Clans, reported on Wednesday core profit rose 8 percent last year, helped by the launch of a new game and despite the challenge from Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon GO.