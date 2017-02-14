Feb 14 (Reuters) Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016 ended Jun 30, 2016 to Jun 30, 2017 to Dec 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 15.11 14.25 15.11 15.00 (+6.0 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (-0.7 pct ) Net 6.15 5.90 6.80 6.65 (+4.3 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) (+10.5 pct ) (-2.3 pct ) Div 7,048 yen 6,756 yen 7,140 yen 7,200 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8955.T