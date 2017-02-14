BRIEF-Jordan's Arab Electrical Industries FY loss widens
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus net loss of 964,488 dinars year ago
Feb 14 Drecom Co Ltd:
* Says it will issue 337,000 new shares via public offering, issue 91,000 new shares via private placement to Rakuten, Inc., issue 42,000 new shares via private placement to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
* Says it raise 1 billion yen in total for operating funds enrichment and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qdwVCJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net loss attributable to shareholders 1 million dinars versus net loss of 964,488 dinars year ago
* Said on Tuesday that its Q4 revenue was 506,833 zlotys ($124,327) versus 540,524 zlotys a year ago
* Elsoft research with order of striking off duly pronounced by court, suit against elsoft and ags is officially terminated by pentamaster