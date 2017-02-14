Feb 14 Drecom Co Ltd:

* Says it will issue 337,000 new shares via public offering, issue 91,000 new shares via private placement to Rakuten, Inc., issue 42,000 new shares via private placement to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

* Says it raise 1 billion yen in total for operating funds enrichment and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qdwVCJ

