Feb 14 (Reuters) Marimo Regional Revitalization Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 10 months and 27 days 6 months 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016 to Jun 30, 2017 to Dec 31, 2017 LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 608 mln 724 mln 724 mln (+19.0 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 49 mln 244 mln 244 mln (+394.0 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Div 545 yen 2,693 yen 2,686 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3470.T