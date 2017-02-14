BRIEF-Mayur Uniquoters seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Suresh Poddar as chairman, MD
Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Suresh Poddar as chairman, MD
Feb 14 Tea Life Co Ltd:
* Says it to set up a unit planned with name of Tea Life Taiwan Co.,Ltd in April
* Says new unit to be capitalized at T$5 million
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved margins in Brazil.
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 Lufthansa said it had accepted the recommendations made by a mediator in a long-running row over pay with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit.