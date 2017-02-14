BRIEF-Hastor family renews demand for Grammer EGM after Ningbo deal
Feb 14 Jeans Mate Corp :
* Says 5,748,809 shares (39.99 percent stake) of Jeans Mate Corp were offered in a takeover bid by Rizap Group Inc from Jan. 17 to Feb. 13
* Acquisition price at 160 yen per share, 920 million yen in total
* Rizap Group also acquires 24 percent stake of shares in co via private placement, and co raises 645 million yen in total
* Rizap Group will own totaling 63.99 percent stake in co after transactions and to be top shareholder of co, effective on Feb. 20
* Shareholder Kenji Nishiwaki cuts stake in co to 0 percent from 23.61 percent
* Shareholder Masashi Nishiwaki cuts stake in co to 0 percent from 20.23 percent
* Shareholding structure changes will occur on Feb. 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/m50wtc
BERLIN, Feb 15 The German government is holding talks with General Motors and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling its European unit to the French company, Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday.
HELSINKI, Feb 15 Finland's Supercell, the maker of hit mobile game Clash of Clans, reported on Wednesday core profit rose 8 percent last year, helped by the launch of a new game and despite the challenge from Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon GO.