Feb 14 Jeans Mate Corp :

* Says 5,748,809 shares (39.99 percent stake) of Jeans Mate Corp were offered in a takeover bid by Rizap Group Inc from Jan. 17 to Feb. 13

* Acquisition price at 160 yen per share, 920 million yen in total

* Rizap Group also acquires 24 percent stake of shares in co via private placement, and co raises 645 million yen in total

* Rizap Group will own totaling 63.99 percent stake in co after transactions and to be top shareholder of co, effective on Feb. 20

* Shareholder Kenji Nishiwaki cuts stake in co to 0 percent from 23.61 percent

* Shareholder Masashi Nishiwaki cuts stake in co to 0 percent from 20.23 percent

* Shareholding structure changes will occur on Feb. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/m50wtc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)