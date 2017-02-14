Feb 14 IBJ Inc :

* Says the co plans to set up an insurance agency JV with Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 75 million yen

* Says the co and Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. will hold 70 percent and 30 percent in the JV respectively

* Says Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. will also acquire some shares of IBJ, with acquisition amount of up to 60 million yen, during the period from Feb. 15 to Aug. 14

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/byuJV

