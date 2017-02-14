BRIEF-Colliers International Group Q4 adjusted EPS $1.22
* Colliers International reports record quarterly and year-end results
Feb 14 MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp:
* Says it to buy two properties that located in Tokyo for 8,700 million yen and 5,000 million yen respectively on March 22 and April 6 respectively
* Says it to sell property that located in Osaka at price of 1,700 million yen on March 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UsF8sz
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UsF8sz
* Lithia reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Says to seek approval of members for issuance of debt securities upto an overall ceiling of 20 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2lOWjxl Further company coverage: