Feb 14 MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp:

* Says it to buy two properties that located in Tokyo for 8,700 million yen and 5,000 million yen respectively on March 22 and April 6 respectively

* Says it to sell property that located in Osaka at price of 1,700 million yen on March 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UsF8sz

