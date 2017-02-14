Feb 14 (Reuters) Mcubs Midcity Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016 ended Jun 30, 2016 to Jun 30, 2017 to Dec 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.01 6.82 8.05 7.55 (+2.7 pct ) (+3.7 pct ) (+15.0 pct ) (-3.8 pct ) Net 1.98 1.89 2.59 2.37 (+4.7 pct ) (-2.5 pct ) (+31.0 pct ) (-8.4 pct ) Div 7,431 yen 7,100 yen 7,900 yen 8,000 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3227.T