BRIEF-Capital Bank of Jordan FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 12.4 million dinars versus 4.9 million dinars year ago
Feb 14 MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp:
* Says it will issue 29,100 new units via public offering and 1,500 new units via private placement
* Says it will raise 10.18 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Kepkrb
* Sees FY headline earnings per share to be between 2 - 25 cents, down 99,8 pct to 97,5 pct
* Logiq Asset Management Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results