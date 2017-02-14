Feb 14 Chairman Wu Tang-chief of Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co Ltd, one of Taiwan's biggest state-controlled financial holding firms, told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event:

* Its banking unit will buy local and foreign bonds worth T$80 billion ($2.58 billion) this year

* The unit will also issue subordinated bond of T$6 billion in 2017

* Hua Nan Financial said recently they see profit this year rising to at least T$16 billion versus T$14 billion in 2016 amid Taiwan's mild economic growth

