BRIEF-Sabvest sees HEPS for the year down between 99.8-97.5 percent
Sees FY headline earnings per share to be between 2 - 25 cents, down 99,8 pct to 97,5 pct
Feb 14 Chairman Wu Tang-chief of Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co Ltd, one of Taiwan's biggest state-controlled financial holding firms, told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event:
* Its banking unit will buy local and foreign bonds worth T$80 billion ($2.58 billion) this year
* The unit will also issue subordinated bond of T$6 billion in 2017
* Hua Nan Financial said recently they see profit this year rising to at least T$16 billion versus T$14 billion in 2016 amid Taiwan's mild economic growth
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung)
* Logiq Asset Management Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 6.3 million dinars versus 22.8 million dinars year ago