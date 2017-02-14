BRIEF-Celsion Corp announces $5.0 mln public offering
* Celsion Corp - offering was priced at $0.23 per share of common stock
Feb 14 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd :
* Says its Shanghai-based pharmaceuticals wholly owned subsidiary was recognized as high-tech enterprise
* Says the subsidiary will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BqkOIk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Celsion Corp - offering was priced at $0.23 per share of common stock
* Medtronic's OsteoCool(TM) RF Ablation System receives expanded indication for palliative treatment of metastatic bone tumors
Feb 15 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.