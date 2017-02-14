BRIEF-Shenzhen Soling Industrial signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Urtrust Insurance on user behavior insurance for advanced driver assistant system
Feb 14 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to set up real estate company with registered capital of 2.0 billion yuan ($291.20 million) in Hangzhou city
GABORONE, Feb 15 The head of Standard Chartered Botswana has resigned, the British bank said on Wednesday, without giving reasons.
Feb 15 (LPC) - HSBC's key leveraged and acquisition finance bankers in Asia Pacific are leaving their positions, sources said, raising questions on its strategy for the event-driven financing business.