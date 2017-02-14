BRIEF-Auto Partner Jan. revenue up 35.14 pct yoy
* Jan. revenue 60.7 million zlotys ($14.89 million), up 35.14 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0755 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 MS Autotech Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 75 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 1.09 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kio5co
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement
Feb 15 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd