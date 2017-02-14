BRIEF-Champion Technology updates on termination Of transaction involving issue of new shares
* Champion Tech-termination Of Discloseable Transaction Involving Issue Of New Shares Under General Mandate
Feb 14 Avant Corp:
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 189,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Feb. 15
* Says offering price is 882 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nSUw9w
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Champion Tech-termination Of Discloseable Transaction Involving Issue Of New Shares Under General Mandate
PARIS, Feb 15 Cyber security in the context of the upcoming presidential election will be on the agenda at the government's next weekly security council meeting, a statement from President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue of 3.5 million zlotys ($858,327.00) versus 4.2 million zlotys year ago