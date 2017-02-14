BRIEF-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to pay cash dividend of T$7 per share
Feb 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
Feb 14 Beijing Tongtech Co Ltd:
* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.8 yuan (before tax) for every 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 30 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders as 2016 dividend
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IMe6dQ
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
Feb 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
Feb 15 Megawin Technology Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/PZlQsI Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016