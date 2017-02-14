BRIEF-Subros restarts supplies of ECM Assy
* Says restarts supplies of ECM Assy
Feb 14 KB Autosys Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 300 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 3.45 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JY7yzW
(Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.
* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered and secured private convertible bonds, to raise 5 billion won in proceeds for operations