BRIEF-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to pay cash dividend of T$7 per share
Feb 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
Feb 14 Geonext Corp:
* Says an individual's voting rights in the co decreases to 6.4 percent from 13.7 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Kl2Iym
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
Feb 15 Megawin Technology Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/PZlQsI Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016