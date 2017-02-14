ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit active; Huawei rallies
HONG KONG, Feb 15 (IFR) - Asian credits saw active trading on Wednesday as Huawei's well-received new issue continued to tighten in the secondary market.
Feb 14 Xishui Strong Year Co Ltd Inner Mongolia
* Says insurance unit's January premium income at 1.5 billion yuan ($218.55 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l3Bj5X
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
PARIS, Feb 15 European bourse operator Euronext on Wednesday said it planned to become a content provider of reference on agricultural products and other commodity markets, and would seek "a suitable acquisition target."