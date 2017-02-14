Feb 14 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 7.0 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) medium-term notes

* Says unit plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan asset-backed securities

* Says it plans to sign contract for new town development PPP project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lFoPV6; bit.ly/2lLboA7; bit.ly/2kFt3Z3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8625 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)