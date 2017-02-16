FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Virgin Australia first-half profits drop, defers Boeing deliveries
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 16, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 6 months ago

Virgin Australia first-half profits drop, defers Boeing deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.

Australia's second-biggest airline reported an underlying profit before tax of A$42.3 million ($32.55 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$81.5 million in the year-earlier period.

On a statutory basis, including restructuring charges associated with a cost-savings programme, it reported a loss of A$A21.5 million, compared with a A$62.5 million profit the year before. ($1 = 1.2997 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Louise Ireland)

