Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sony Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* Say they change the battery business transfer date to July from April

* Say the plan was disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016 that Murata Manufacturing will acquire Murata Manufacturing from Sony

